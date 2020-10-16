Utah man fined $15,000 in 2016 deer poaching

RENO – A man who shot a mule deer near Caliente and took only its antlers has been sentenced nearly four years after the incident.

Brayden Norton, 22, of Washington, Utah, was arrested in May 2019 after new evidence came to light in the November 2016 crime, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

“I’m sure this young man thought he had gotten away with this crime, but new evidence helped lead this investigation to his doorstep and eventually his conviction,” said Chief Game Warden Mike Maynard. “We want to make it very clear that this person was not a hunter. He did not have a big game tag and has never purchased a hunting license in Nevada. People like this are definitely not sportsmen.”

The investigation was a joint effort between NDOW and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Norton pleaded guilty in Lincoln County to unlawful possession of big game and wasting the edible portions of a deer. He received a suspended sentence of 364 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center and was placed on probation for up to 12 months.

While the majority of the sentence was suspended, Norton was ordered to serve 20 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center and complete 200 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay a civil penalty of $15,000.