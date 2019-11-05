Vegas woman forfeits $1.6 million in illegal prostitution money laundering scheme

LAS VEGAS – A Las Vegas woman received a suspended sentence but agreed to forfeit more than $1.6 million in cash and real estate after being convicted of operating an unlicensed business fronting as an illegal house of prostitution.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford called it the largest forfeiture ever obtained through Metro police.

Ford announced Tuesday that Xiaomei Shen, 58, was sentenced for her role in the case. Shen served as a manager and worker at Oasis Health Spa in Clark County, which was closed as a result of the investigation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior District Court Judge Joseph Bonaventure sentenced Shen to 12-32 months in prison, suspended, and placed her on probation.

Shen previously pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering, a category “D” felony. As part of the plea deal, she agreed to forfeit $824,522.64 and two parcels of real property seized as a part of the investigation, estimated to be valued at approximately $800,000. Pursuant to Nevada Revised Statute 201.351, the proceeds derived from the forfeiture will be distributed to programs for the prevention of child sex trafficking or for services to trafficking victims.