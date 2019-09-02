RENO – A northern Nevada doctor specializing in family medicine has been sentenced to a year in federal prison and ordered to pay a $125,000 fine for overprescribing highly addictive pain pills after “several” of his patients died while under his care.
Dr. Shouping Li, 57, the former vice chief of staff for Humboldt County General Hospital in Winnemucca, pleaded guilty in February to distribution of a controlled substance. In addition to the imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du sentenced Dr. Li last week to three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, the investigation into Dr. Li, who specialized in family medicine with a concentration in cardiovascular disease, began in March 2018, after the FBI received reports of several deaths related to opioid pain medication overdoses and allegations that Dr. Li may have illicitly been prescribing narcotics not for a legitimate medical purpose.
“Dr. Li admitted that, between August 2015 and February 2018, he prescribed Oxycodone and Hydrocodone at a high dosage rate to his patients outside the usual course of his professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose,” stated a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. “He further admitted that several of his patients passed away while he actively attended to them.”
Elko police and sheriff’s departments, as well as the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit, aided the FBi in the investigation along with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team, Nevada Department of Public Safety, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Winnemucca Police Department, and the Office of Inspector General.
“Today’s sentencing is a reminder of our unwavering commitment to hold dirty doctors accountable for feeding into the addiction of their patients,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich. “We will continue to aggressively pursue medical professionals who disregard their oath to do no harm.”
“The accessibility of deadly drugs are a threat to our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse. “Each and every day, the FBI and our partners in Nevada are working hard targeting distributors, who illegally contribute to the opioid crisis that continues to devastate communities all over the state of Nevada.”
Anyone with information about illegal sales or distribution of prescription opioids, including Fentanyl, Oxycodone, and Hydrocodone by doctors and pharmacies, is asked to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.
