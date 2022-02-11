Winnemucca man gets 6 years in firearms theft

RENO — A Winnemucca man who admitted to organizing a burglary and stealing more than two dozen firearms from a hardware store was sentenced this week to six years in prison.

George W. Elms, 34, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee. In addition to the prison term, Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du ordered him to pay $17,187.96 in restitution.

According to court documents, on Feb. 19, 2020, Elms and two others broke into a hardware store in Winnemucca by removing a panel in the roof, dropping down approximately 10 feet onto a nearby staircase, and then breaking through the store’s door. Once inside, they broke into a gun case and stole 25 firearms.

Before carrying out the theft, they had intentionally set a fire in a nearby field to divert law enforcement away from the store.

Co-defendant Travis Klyn pleaded guilty in September 2021, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the ATF and Winnemucca Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan Rachow and Andolyn Johnson prosecuted the case.

