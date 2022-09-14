 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnemucca man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Winnemucca man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Josiah Kenyon, 35, injured an officer with what appeared to be a table leg. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

Kenyon was dressed up as “Jack Skellington,” a character from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” when he attacked police.

More than 870 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot. Approximately 400 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors, and over 250 have been sentenced.

A former Massachusetts town official also pleaded guilty after she organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for fellow members of a right-wing group called “Super Happy Fun America.”

Before her guilty plea, Suzanne Ianni had argued in February that federal authorities had selectively targeted her for prosecution based on her political beliefs. Prosecutors said her political views played no role in charging her with crimes for her conduct at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A judge rejected Ianni's request to dismiss the case before she pleaded guilty.

Ianni, 60, of Natick, Massachusetts, faces a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment and five years of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence her on Dec. 2.

Capitol Riot Guilty Pleas

Kenyon

 WCSO
