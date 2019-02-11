WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old called 911 after finding his mother bleeding from multiple stab wounds.
West Valley City police say the woman, 46-year-old Belinda Thomas, of West Velley City, later died from the injuries.
Officers arrested 50-year-old Darren Byrd on charges of aggravated murder, domestic violence child abuse, obstruction of justice, domestic violence in the presence of a child and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.
An attorney who represented Byrd in a previous case did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Police have not yet established the relationship between Byrd and Thomas, but say both lived in the trailer where Thomas was fatally stabbed.
The Division of Child and Family Services has taken immediate custody of the 5-year-old boy.
