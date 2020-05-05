Curbside Nevada: A helpline for doctors, by doctors

Doctors deal with a lot of fear, like that there will not be enough intensive-care beds or that situations will get out of hand. We were fortunate in Las Vegas when Sands Chairman Sheldon Adelson sent his private plane to China and brought back 1 million masks.

Before COVID-19, doctors generally were not at risk when practicing in a hospital. That's not true anymore.

Doctors never like to lose a patient. When they do, they often tell themselves there was nothing they could have done to keep their patient from dying. But then there's the emotional side. Doctors often struggle with feelings of guilt and a sense of failure.

The trend over the last few years is for hospitals to hire their own doctors, and it’s not uncommon for doctors to fear losing their job if they don't do everything they're expected to. It’s hard. They are making a lot of fast changes in their lives.

Medical personnel who work in hospitals work long hours and we can't help them with this. As psychiatrists on the “warm line” we cannot sign someone out of their shift, but we can help them relax.