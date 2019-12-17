3 dead in Montana casino shooting, suspect killed by police

“The response from the Great Falls Police Department was almost immediate,” Moore told the Great Falls Tribune.

The injured person was admitted to Benefis Hospital for unspecified reasons, police said. The person was not identified.

A hospital spokeswoman, Kaci Husted, said the injured person was in stable condition in the intensive care unit. She did not have additional details.

Emerald City Casinos own a chain of restaurants and bars with gambling machines in Great Falls and other Montana locations. A call to the casino where the shooting happened rang unanswered Tuesday morning.

The elementary school near where police killed the suspect canceled classes and postponed a K-3 grade concert. The school district deployed a team of mental health professionals for students, parents and community members.

The shooting is being investigated by local and federal officers. Officials did not offer a motive for the shooting and said they were not ready to release the name of the man shot by police. Investigators were still trying to figure out how the victims were connected and if anybody else was involved, Otto said.

An inquest into the police shooting of the suspect will be conducted after the investigation is complete.

