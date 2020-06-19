DMV suspends tests after drive examiner contracts coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday temporarily suspended all non-commercial driving skills tests statewide after one drive examiner in Las Vegas contracted coronavirus.

“We’re taking this brief pause to re-evaluate our protocols. Even though our examiners have been wearing personal protective equipment, the driver and the examiner sit in close proximity during a test. We must continue to put the safety of the public and our employees first,” said DMV Director Julie Butler.

The examiner, based at the West Flamingo office, reported feeling ill prior to reporting for work on Wednesday and has not worked since. The examiner was wearing full personal protective equipment, including a face shield, mask, gloves and gown during all tests performed on Monday and Tuesday. Drive tests resumed this past Monday for the first time since the Department closed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case has been reported to the Southern Nevada Health District for investigation. No further information will be released due to ADA and HIPPA privacy laws. Employees and individuals with whom the examiner may have come into contact will be notified by the Health District.