DMV suspends tests after drive examiner contracts coronavirus

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday temporarily suspended all non-commercial driving skills tests statewide after one drive examiner in Las Vegas contracted coronavirus.
“We’re taking this brief pause to re-evaluate our protocols. Even though our examiners have been wearing personal protective equipment, the driver and the examiner sit in close proximity during a test. We must continue to put the safety of the public and our employees first,” said DMV Director Julie Butler.
The examiner, based at the West Flamingo office, reported feeling ill prior to reporting for work on Wednesday and has not worked since. The examiner was wearing full personal protective equipment, including a face shield, mask, gloves and gown during all tests performed on Monday and Tuesday. Drive tests resumed this past Monday for the first time since the Department closed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The case has been reported to the Southern Nevada Health District for investigation. No further information will be released due to ADA and HIPPA privacy laws. Employees and individuals with whom the examiner may have come into contact will be notified by the Health District.
Driving skills tests will resume on Monday. Drive examiners will continue to wear full personal protective equipment. For their own safety and for the safety of the examiners, driving test applicants will now be required, instead of encouraged, to also wear face coverings.
The Department will continue taking the temperatures of driving test applicants before administering the test and will initiate daily temperature checks of staff starting next week, in addition to precautionary measures like self-assessments of symptoms.
“We know there is a huge demand for drive tests and we apologize for this temporary disruption in services while we continually look for the safest and most efficient ways to serve the public,” Butler said.
The drive test area at the West Flamingo office has been cordoned off. The Department is planning a deep cleaning of the facility on Saturday, during a previously planned closure.
DMV offices remain open for general services. The Department of Motor Vehicles has met or exceeded all relevant guidelines related to operating its facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The offices received repeated deep cleanings during the COVID-19 closure and are fully stocked with cleaning supplies. Sneeze shields have been installed. Employees were brought back to work two weeks prior to reopening to receive training on social distancing and to physically prepare the facilities. Face masks are required for staff members, who have also been required to agree in writing to self-monitoring and reporting of any COVID exposure or illness.
