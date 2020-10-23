Does hemp hold the potential to be Nevada’s next leading crop?

Kick-starting productionMorawska began her work with hemp after taking horticulture classes, where she realized her passion for growing and nature. She joined Extension’s Master Gardener Program to further her knowledge and became involved in community education, where she presented at hemp education conferences across the country and around the world, speaking on genetics, growing practices and market trends to update growers on the hemp industry.

Morawska wanted to do further research and share her expertise with those expressing interest in growing it in the state. So, she teamed up with Robinson, who has been with Extension as a horticulture specialist since 1996 and had been doing some preliminary research on hemp. Robinson has conducted research on numerous plants and crops at the Center for Urban Water Conservation, including palms and desert plants, such as succulents and hops, which are in the same plant family as hemp. Much of his research has centered on best low-water-use crops and varieties for growing in Nevada’s semi-arid climate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robinson and Morawska have hosted introductory workshops for the last few years, detailing federal guidelines and giving an overview of the different compounds of the plant available for further production. With growing interest and sold-out classes, they saw the opportunity to expand the curriculum beyond basic introductory courses.