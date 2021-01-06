Driver injured when pickup goes over Snake River Canyon rim

JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho man was injured when he went over the Snake River Canyon rim in his pickup late Monday afternoon near Caldron Linn, the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office said.

The unidentified man was flown to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Sheriff’s Lt. Matthew West said Tuesday.

The incident is under investigation, West said.

The man, 51, called 911 on his cellphone at about 5:30, Sheriff George Oppedyk told the Times-News. Emergency responders arrived soon afterward. The driver had been alone in the vehicle.

Oppedyk said he arrived at the scene as the helicopter lifted out of the canyon with the man on board.

The man had been driving on one of the side trails along the canyon rim, not the main road into the canyon, he said.

