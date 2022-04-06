 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Driver of disabled vehicle hit, killed on I-80 near Wendover

  • 0
Utah news

WENDOVER — The driver of a car that had stopped on I-80 Monday night was killed after being hit by a semitruck, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

About 8:45 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a disabled vehicle on I-80 near Wendover that was partially blocking the right lane and did not have any lights on, according to a prepared statement from UHP.

"A few seconds later, dispatch received a call of a semi rollover in that same area. Troopers arrived on scene a few minutes later and found the semi had struck the passenger vehicle and subsequently rolled over," the UHP stated.

The driver of the stalled vehicle was found outside his car and later pronounced dead on scene. The man's identity was not immediately released. It was not known Tuesday whether the man was still inside his stalled car when it was hit.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fernley woman's death a homicide

Fernley woman's death a homicide

A joint statement released Thursday by sheriff's officials of rural Churchill and Lyon counties said cause of death of Naomi Irion is known ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Borodyanka residents return to destroyed homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News