DUI arrest in fatal pedestrian crash on I-80 west of Reno

RENO (AP) — A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for driving under the influence in the death of a pedestrian who was struck by her car on Interstate 80 on the west edge of Reno.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Washoe County Jail records show Francene Irene Vasquez was being held without bail Thursday on charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. They don’t indicate if she has a lawyer.

She was arrested in connection with the accident on I-80 near the Boomtown casino at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. One of the westbound lanes was closed until about midnight.

KOLO-TV reports the Nevada Highway Patrol is still trying to figure out why the pedestrian was walking on the interstate. The victim’s name has not been released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0