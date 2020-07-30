Dzyak appointed as State Fire Marshal Division Chief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carson City -- The Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director George Togliatti appointed Mike Dzyak as Chief of the Nevada DPS, State Fire Marshal Division on July 27, 2020. Dzyak previously served as Lieutenant and as Acting Fire Marshal following the retirement of former Chief Bart Chambers.

"Fire safety is vital in keeping Nevadans, our businesses, and our visitors safe," said DPS Director George Togliatti. "Chief Mike Dzyak's vast experience and knowledge will greatly benefit the Department, Division, and the State."

Originally from Woodbridge, New Jersey, Dzyak joined the United States Air Force in 1990 and served with the USAF Fire Protection/Crash Rescue from 1990 to 1998. Dzyak completed tours with the Air Force in the U.S., Europe, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dzyak began his law enforcement career in 2003, attending the POST academy. He was a member of the fire investigation task force, the State Petroleum Board, and was appointed by the Governor's Office to the Committee on Statewide School Safety. He holds certificates with the CFEI (Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator) through NAFI (National Association of Fire Investigators).