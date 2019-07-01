{{featured_button_text}}
Pioche earthquake

ELKO – A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported Sunday near Pioche, Nevada, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 4:43 p.m. about 11 miles southeast of the small town near the Utah border.

It was felt on both sides of the state line, according to a report in the St. George News.

Pioche is about halfway between Ely and Las Vegas.

The Nevada Seismological Lab at the University of Nevada, Reno recently noted that swarm of more than 60 small earthquakes was recorded June 19 around Sun Valley in northeastern Nevada. They wer too small to be felt.

On June 6, more than 1,200 people filed “felt reports” following a magnitude 3.7 earthquake in Washoe Valley.

