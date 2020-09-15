Elko man sought following Idaho crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Elko man is being sought as a “person of interest” following a crash on Interstate 15 in Idaho.

Idaho State Police said a southbound vehicle driven by David S. Ruckdaschel, 50, of Butte, Montana, went into the median and rolled onto its top at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to a medical facility in Idaho Falls.

Justin Ruckdaschel, 29, of Elko was a passenger in the vehicle but fled the scene. According to a report on eastidahonews.com, he was seen picking up a bag as he ran from the crash.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which closed both lanes of the freeway for three and a half hours.

Anyone who comes in contact with Justin Ruckdaschel is asked to contact Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-528-3408.

According to Elko County Jail records, Justin Ruckdaschel was arrested July 24 on felony drug charges and in August 2019 for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0