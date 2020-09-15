Elko man sought following Idaho crash

An Elko man is being sought as a “person of interest” following a crash on Interstate 15 in Idaho.
Idaho State Police said a southbound vehicle driven by David S. Ruckdaschel, 50, of Butte, Montana, went into the median and rolled onto its top at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to a medical facility in Idaho Falls.
Justin Ruckdaschel, 29, of Elko was a passenger in the vehicle but fled the scene. According to a report on eastidahonews.com, he was seen picking up a bag as he ran from the crash.
Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which closed both lanes of the freeway for three and a half hours.
Anyone who comes in contact with Justin Ruckdaschel is asked to contact Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-528-3408.
According to Elko County Jail records, Justin Ruckdaschel was arrested July 24 on felony drug charges and in August 2019 for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.
