Ely Film Festival announces 2021 virtual schedule

ELY -- The second Ely Film Festival will take place virtually through the Cya Live interactive platform from March 12-14.
The schedule kicks off on Friday with a virtual cocktail party followed by a presentation from the producers of the television show "Spirit of Nevada" showcasing their recent adventures in the White Pine County area.
Saturday will be packed full with the EFF Short Film Contest Showcase, a director’s discussion panel with "Poderosa Victoria" 2020 director Raul Ramon, Maxime Giroux writer and director of "The Great Darkened Days" 2018 and Ruth-native Dutch Marich ("Reaptown" 2020, "Infernum" 2019).
The world premiere of "Horror in the High Desert," Marich’s most recent film, will follow the panel on Saturday night. Sunday attendees will be treated to a tour of the Nevada Northern Railway followed by Nevada film expert Robin Holabird’s presentation on film in the Silver State.
General admission tickets to the virtual event are on sale for $25.
A First 100 VIP Pass is also available for those who would like to contribute to the ongoing success of the annual event. First 100 passholders will also receive a commemorative mug and a special invite to a TBD live event in the fall 2021. Tickets are available online. Space is limited.
About Cya Live
Cya Inc. provides fast, secure and interactive streaming technology that is transforming the way we watch and communicate online. Cya Inc.’s proprietary platform, Cya Live, is the world's first interactive multi-way live events platform, allowing producers and creators to broadcast media and content while engaging with audiences live and in real time.
Cya Live also facilitates experiential viewing by letting audience members interact face-to-face with each other, their friends and family, or with featured celebrities and special guest stars — all while sharing and engaging with streamed live content.
About the Ely Film Festival
The Ely Film Festival founded in 2020 is a celebration of Nevada's rich film history that brings quality films, producers and actors to Ely through this annual festival held in March. The event seeks to enlighten attendees to the creative and technical aspects of film and video production.
The Ely Film Festival hosts a short film contest. The festival also aims to raise awareness of regional locations, props and resources for future filmmakers to use in films, music videos, advertising and print media.