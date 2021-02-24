Ely Film Festival announces 2021 virtual schedule

ELY -- The second Ely Film Festival will take place virtually through the Cya Live interactive platform from March 12-14.

The schedule kicks off on Friday with a virtual cocktail party followed by a presentation from the producers of the television show "Spirit of Nevada" showcasing their recent adventures in the White Pine County area.

Saturday will be packed full with the EFF Short Film Contest Showcase, a director’s discussion panel with "Poderosa Victoria" 2020 director Raul Ramon, Maxime Giroux writer and director of "The Great Darkened Days" 2018 and Ruth-native Dutch Marich ("Reaptown" 2020, "Infernum" 2019).

The world premiere of "Horror in the High Desert," Marich’s most recent film, will follow the panel on Saturday night. Sunday attendees will be treated to a tour of the Nevada Northern Railway followed by Nevada film expert Robin Holabird’s presentation on film in the Silver State.

General admission tickets to the virtual event are on sale for $25.