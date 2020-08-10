Ely scores lowest in face mask compliance

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations conducted 848 initial visits across most business sectors last week, and found the lowest compliance with COVID-19 directives in Ely.
Out of 15 businesses eight were in compliance, for a rate of 53%. There have been 15 cases of coronavirus in White Pine County, with one death.
Beatty and Tonopah were in the 60 percentile range. Towns that had 100% compliance included Pahrump, Searchlight, Sun Valley and Yerington.
The list did not include northeastern Nevada.
“Business compliance visits will be conducted in Elko, Winnemucca and surrounding areas in the near future,” stated Teri Williams, public information officer for the Department of Business and Industry.
Three Las Vegas businesses were cited by the agency for one or more violations. Sax Fifth Avenue, Shiekh Shoes and Forever 21 were each fined $8,501.
In all, 15 businesses have received a notice of citation and penalty — eight in northern Nevada, seven in southern Nevada — as a result of an inspection opened by Nevada OSHA officials when ongoing noncompliance with face covering emergency directives and Nevada OSHA guidance was found during in-field observations. The total penalty amount for these 15 citations is $115,251.
Business sectors that saw compliance of 75% or less last week include hotels, home improvement stores, auto sale and service, and parcel delivery.
