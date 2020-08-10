Ely scores lowest in face mask compliance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations conducted 848 initial visits across most business sectors last week, and found the lowest compliance with COVID-19 directives in Ely.

Out of 15 businesses eight were in compliance, for a rate of 53%. There have been 15 cases of coronavirus in White Pine County, with one death.

Beatty and Tonopah were in the 60 percentile range. Towns that had 100% compliance included Pahrump, Searchlight, Sun Valley and Yerington.

The list did not include northeastern Nevada.

“Business compliance visits will be conducted in Elko, Winnemucca and surrounding areas in the near future,” stated Teri Williams, public information officer for the Department of Business and Industry.

Three Las Vegas businesses were cited by the agency for one or more violations. Sax Fifth Avenue, Shiekh Shoes and Forever 21 were each fined $8,501.