Evacuations ordered at fire in Twin Falls County

HANSEN, Idaho — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the Rock Creek Canyon area of the South Hills due to the Badger Fire, which has grown to 42,345 acres.

The order was issued at 7:45 a.m. Friday by Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter.

An earlier alert was sent to cellphones in the county warning people in the South Hills to prepare for evacuations.

"By the order of the Twin Falls County Sheriff the residents of the Rock Creek Drainage Area are hereby required to evacuate their homes as soon as possible, the order says. "The mandatory evacuation area covers the bottom half of Rock Creek from Third Fork Drainage on the south end to Foothill Road on the north end in Twin Falls County."

This emergency order is in effect until further notice.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Eastside Baptist Church, 204 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls.

Red Cross responders will provide families with water, snacks, emotional support and updated information and connect them with community resources. Masks are required, it said.

Red Cross services are free and available to all. Families who need services can call the Idaho Red Cross at 800-853-2570.