Extraordinary circumstances: UNR plans virtual celebration for the Class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENO – As mid-May nears and students complete final exams, there is one group of students whose time at the University of Nevada, Reno is sunsetting without the planned and expected fanfare. With Commencement exercises postponed, the University community has pulled together in an effort to celebrate its graduates online.

Virtual Celebrations are not meant to replace traditional Commencement ceremonies but rather offer the graduates a way to share their accomplishments as they finish their degrees. Available for viewing at unr.edu/celebrations, Virtual Celebrations are just one of the ways University colleges and schools are honoring the Class of 2020.

This spring, the University will confer 3,240 degrees – 2,576 bachelor’s degrees and 601 advanced degrees (master’s and doctoral degrees). Sixty-three University School of Medicine degrees will be awarded in a virtual hooding celebration at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14. This online ceremony was supported by medical school graduates since they are moving on to their residencies, many of which are out of state.

Additionally, Tyler Harris was selected as the Spring 2020 Herz Gold Medalist. The University is also recognizing 11 Senior Scholars from six colleges and five schools.