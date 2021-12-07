 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fallon art center director dies in Oregon plane crash

  • 0
Oats Park Art Center director dies in plane crash

Oats Park Arts Center in Fallon, Nevada.

 Facebook

The director of an arts center in Fallon was killed Sunday in a plane crash after taking off from the airport in Medford, Oregon.

Valerie Serpa, 67, was director of the Oats Park Art Center and the Churchill Arts Council in Fallon. She was killed along with the pilot, Donald H. Sefton of Fallon, according to a report from KDRV-TV.

A representative from the Churchill Arts Council confirmed Serpa’s death. A representative from the Jackson County, Oregon Sheriff’s Department said the crash is under investigation.

The twin-propeller Piper Navajo crashed into a car dealership lot minutes after takeoff, KDRV reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s incident database says the crash occurred at 4:52 p.m.

--

National Basque Festival 2021:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News