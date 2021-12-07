Fallon art center director dies in Oregon plane crash

The director of an arts center in Fallon was killed Sunday in a plane crash after taking off from the airport in Medford, Oregon.

Valerie Serpa, 67, was director of the Oats Park Art Center and the Churchill Arts Council in Fallon. She was killed along with the pilot, Donald H. Sefton of Fallon, according to a report from KDRV-TV.

A representative from the Churchill Arts Council confirmed Serpa’s death. A representative from the Jackson County, Oregon Sheriff’s Department said the crash is under investigation.

The twin-propeller Piper Navajo crashed into a car dealership lot minutes after takeoff, KDRV reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s incident database says the crash occurred at 4:52 p.m.

--

