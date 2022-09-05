Family in Tesla smashes into berm at Bonneville Salt Flats

A Nevada Supreme Court justice who has been a judge at every level in the state has submitted her resignation from the state’s highest court. Justice Abbi Silver told the governor on Friday that she’ll step down Sept. 29 “due to unforeseen circumstances" and to spend more time with family. Silver was a prosecutor before being elected to Las Vegas Municipal Court in 2003, Las Vegas Justice Court in 2006 and Clark County District Court in 2008 and 2014. She was appointed to the three-member Nevada Court of Appeals in 2014, and won an open Supreme Court seat in 2018. Gov. Steve Sisolak will name her replacement from a list of three candidates recommended by the state Commission on Judicial Selection.