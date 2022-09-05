Family in Tesla smashes into berm at Bonneville Salt Flats

WENDOVER, Utah – A Tesla being driven at more than 100 miles per hour after sunset smashed into the side of a berm on the Bonneville Salt Flats, sending a family of five to the hospital.
The crash about 10 miles northeast of Wendover was reported at 8:38 p.m. It was investigated by the Wendover Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Wendover Fire Department.
“Law enforcement determined that a 2022 Tesla, occupied by a family of five from Utah County, were traveling over 100 mph on the salt flats and collided with an earthen berm with very little breaking,” stated the report. “The occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries. Seatbelts and airbags were credited for reducing injuries.”
All five occupants were transported to the University of Utah hospital.
The Bonneville Salt Flats International Raceway is famous for setting world land speed records. This year’s Speed Week was canceled due to heavy rains.