Far-right group participates in Buhl Sagebrush Days parade

BUHL, Idaho — A Proud Boys float was one of nearly 100 that went through the center of town during last weekend’s Sagebrush Days parade.

The men accompanying the float wore the black and yellow polo shirts often associated with the far-right group, while they carried an American flag and a black flag with the yellow letters “P.B.”

The organization, which has locally run chapters throughout the country, describes itself as “a pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have labeled the organization as a hate group.

Caitlin Patten, who has lived in Buhl for six years, is concerned that a local chapter of this organization participated in the parade, given the group’s national reputation and its connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

“I’m very concerned that a group that (is) nationally known as a hate group was allowed into a small town family-friendly parade,” Patten said in a Facebook message to the Times-News. “Whether or not the local group is more moderate or not, they are representing that name and that reputation.”