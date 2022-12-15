 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal crash east of Winnemucca

Fatal crash east of Winnemucca

ELKO -- A Kansas man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Dec. 12 on Interstate 80 about four miles east of Winnemucca, the Nevada State Police reported.

A preliminary investigation determined that at about 11:33 a.m. Michael Ward, 69, of Nashville, Kansas was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck westbound in the left travel lane when he lost control of the vehicle. Troopers said the pickup was traveling too fast for the adverse road conditions. The truck drove off the left side of the roadway, into the center median and overturned. Troopers said Ward was unrestrained in the vehicle.

Ward was transported from the scene for medical treatment. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The passenger in the pickup was transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mitch Payne at the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

This was the Highway Patrol – Northern Command East’s 31st fatal crash for 2022 and the 40 the fatality.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
