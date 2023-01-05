 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal crash north of Winnemucca

Nevada State Police

ELKO -- A passenger died Dec. 29 on U.S. Highway 95 in a crash that happened during adverse weather conditions.

According to Nevada State Police, a pickup truck was southbound shortly before 10 a.m. when it went off the road about 53 miles north of Winnemucca.

“The vehicle was traveling at a rate of speed too fast to safely negotiate the curved roadway in adverse weather and road conditions,” stated NSP.

The driver lost control and ran off the right side of the roadway. Passenger Julian Segura, 25, of Caldwell was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle when it overturned. He died on the scene.

The driver and three juvenile passengers were transported from the scene with suspected minor injuries.

This was the 32nd fatal crash in 2022 and the 41st fatality in Nevada’s northeast region.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

