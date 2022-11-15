 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal crash south of Tonopah

Nevada State Police

ELKO – A Nevada driver was killed after an SUV pulled into his lane while attempting to pass a semi on U.S. Highway 95 south of Tonopah.

Joseph Stengel, 82, of Goldfield was driving south during the noon hour Nov. 2 in a smart car when the collision occurred. Smart (lowercase “s”) is a very small, German-brand electric vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan SUV entered the southbound travel lane as it attempted to pass the truck, driving directly into the path of the smart car.

“The driver of the Nissan attempted to reenter the northbound travel lane but was unable to do so and the left side of the Nissan hit the left side of the smart car,” troopers reported.

The collision caused the smart car to rotate and cross over the centerline into the southbound travel lane, directly into the path of a Dodge pickup that had been driving behind the Nissan. The front of the Dodge hit the right side of the smart car.

Stengel succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was reported to be uninjured, and the driver of the Dodge was treated on scene with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened about eight miles south of Tonopah. It is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

