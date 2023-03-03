ELKO – A Tonopah man died in a single-vehicle rollover Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 95.

Nevada State Police were called to the scene in Esmerelda County about 45 miles west of Tonopah at 10:50 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a black Toyota pick-up truck was traveling north on US-95 in the northbound travel lane. The vehicle was traveling at a rate of speed too fast for the adverse road conditions. The vehicle traveled across the southbound travel lane, drove off the left side of the road and subsequently overturned,” stated NSP.

The driver, James Lusk, 74, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. A passenger of the vehicle was transported for medical treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

This marks the Northern Command East’s third fatal crash and third fatality for 2023.