Feb. 1 is 'Unclaimed Property Day'

LAS VEGAS — In recognition of Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office urges Nevadans to search and claim their unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for a certain period of time, generally three years. This includes bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler’s checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits and much more.

“Throughout my time in office, the State Treasurer’s Office has returned nearly $184 million in unclaimed property back to Nevadans,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “The state of Nevada is currently holding over $1 billion in unclaimed property. We encourage everyone to visit our website to see if we’re holding onto any unclaimed property which is owed to them.”

Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Program works with businesses who are holding funds owed to others to identify these funds and remit them to the State. Businesses are required to report to the Program every year, regardless of whether they have unclaimed property or not. Once the State has received the funds, the Program works directly with Nevadans to return their missing money.

When the Program receives unclaimed property, it is held in perpetuity by the State until its rightful owner can be found.

Nevadans are encouraged to search their name, a maiden name, or the name of their business or non-profit. The search is free and can be accessed on: www.claimitnevada.org.

For more information on the Unclaimed Property Division, visit www.nevadatreasurer.gov.