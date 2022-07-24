 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fiery crash closed I-80 in SLC on Saturday night

  • 0
Fiery crash closed I-80 in SLC on Saturday night

A crash on westbound I-80 resulted in one fatality and closed the freeway Saturday night.

 SCOTIE ERICSON

SALT LAKE CITY — One person died Saturday night following a crash on I-80 at 7200 West.

The crash happened when a vehicle traveling east on I-80 crossed into a westbound lane for an unknown reason about 8:30 p.m., said Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael Gordon.

The eastbound vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head on, Gordon confirmed. The crash caused one the cars to become engulfed in flames.

An occupant of the eastbound vehicle died following the crash. Occupants of the westbound vehicle were transported to a hospital.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers closed westbound I-80 at 7200 West due to the crash and eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane. The Utah Department of Transportation estimated that the westbound lanes would remain closed until sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday.

People are also reading…

Drivers were encouraged to use state Route 201 as an alternate.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manhunt continues following Utah slaying

Manhunt continues following Utah slaying

Asman is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup with Utah license plate T287M.

2 pilots die after firefighting helicopter crashes in Idaho

2 pilots die after firefighting helicopter crashes in Idaho

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the two pilots who died after their firefighting helicopter crashed in Idaho. Killed were 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls, Idaho, and 36-year-old Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest says the CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter crashed Thursday in the Salmon River near the small town of Salmon. The pilots were employees of the Anchorage-based ROTAK, which owned the aircraft and was contracted to help fight the Moose Fire burning about 21 miles north of Salmon. Cernicek said both pilots were military veterans.

Driver sentenced in DUI crash that killed 3 from Idaho

Driver sentenced in DUI crash that killed 3 from Idaho

A driver accused of causing a triple-fatal DUI crash in Nevada’s Nye County has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Tyler Kennedy received 8 to 20 years for each of three counts of DUI causing death, with the sentences to run consecutively. Authorities say Kennedy’s pickup truck collided with an SUV driven by Idaho resident Michael Durmeier on U.S. Highway 95 near Beatty in March 2021. They say Durmeier, his fiancée and his 12-year-old daughter all died in the crash. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old Kennedy pleaded guilty to the three counts of DUI.

Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt

Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt

A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that quickly were extinguished. Authorities say no one was hurt in Tuesday's explosion and electricity continued to flow to the 8 million people in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California who rely on it. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says the fire ignited around 10 a.m. and was put out within 30 minutes. Hoover Dam is located on the Nevada-Arizona border about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas. It's a popular tourist destination. Some visitors captured the fire and smoke on video and quickly shared it on social media.

Nevada GOP candidate files court challenge of primary loss

Nevada GOP candidate files court challenge of primary loss

A candidate for Nevada governor who lost the Republican primary in June is contesting the results in a lawsuit. The Las Vegas Review-journal reported Saturday that the suit from Joey Gilbert challenges the primary election win by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. It was filed in Carson City District Court. Lombardo beat Gilbert by 11 percentage points in a crowded field. Gilbert already paid for a recount that did not change the outcome. In Nevada and beyond, this year’s Republican primaries have revealed a new political strategy among numerous candidates who are denying the results of elections and insisting results were rigged in a strategy with echoes of President Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What a residential school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News