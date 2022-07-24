Fiery crash closed I-80 in SLC on Saturday night

SALT LAKE CITY — One person died Saturday night following a crash on I-80 at 7200 West.
The crash happened when a vehicle traveling east on I-80 crossed into a westbound lane for an unknown reason about 8:30 p.m., said Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael Gordon.
The eastbound vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head on, Gordon confirmed. The crash caused one the cars to become engulfed in flames.
An occupant of the eastbound vehicle died following the crash. Occupants of the westbound vehicle were transported to a hospital.
Utah Highway Patrol troopers closed westbound I-80 at 7200 West due to the crash and eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane. The Utah Department of Transportation estimated that the westbound lanes would remain closed until sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday.
Drivers were encouraged to use state Route 201 as an alternate.