Fire burns 4,400 acres in Nevada
Fire burns 4,400 acres in Nevada

Big Rocks Fire
ELY – A wildfire halfway between Ely and Las Vegas has burned more than 4,000 acres since it was reported Monday afternoon.

Firefighters are suppressing the Big Rocks Fire in the North Pahroc Range, about 20 miles northeast of Hiko. The approximately 4,434-acre fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain, consuming timber, brush, and tall grass.

There is no threat to private property or structures. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire was listed as 20-percent contained Tuesday evening, and snow is in the forecast for Wednesday. Full containment is anticipated by Saturday evening.

