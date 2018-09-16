SALT LAKE CITY — Two fires burning in central Utah consumed 80,000 acres combined, turned the air unhealthy in parts of Utah County, and forced the closure of U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon on Saturday, officials said.
The county issued a smoke advisory which will remain in effect until it is rescinded, according to Utah Fire Info.
The Pole Creek Fire has burned 62,844 acres and the nearby Bald Mountain Fire has consumed 17,760 acres, Utah Fire Info posted on social media.
Evacuations remain in effect for over 5,000 residents from the cities of Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge, as well as residents from the Covered Bridge Canyon community in Spanish Fork Canyon.
A Kennecott Copper Mine official said a fire near the Salt Lake-Tooele county border south of I-80 is burning on the company's property, but is not affecting any structures.
The fire was first reported about 3 p.m. Saturday.
Kennecott Spokesman Kyle Bennett said the company's smelter facility was evacuated between 4 and 5 p.m. as a precaution for employee safety.
The smelter is the facility west of Magna with the large smokestack.
"As far as I know, since the fire has not reached the smelter, none of our structures have been affected by the fire," Bennett said.
