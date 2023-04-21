POCATELLO — Firefighters were still extinguishing hot spots from the early Friday morning fire at Highland High School but they're thankful they were able to save most of the school from the flames.

The Pocatello Fire Department reported at 9 a.m. Friday that the fire had been contained to the D Wing of Highland with the school's other four wings suffering only light smoke damage.

"We wish we could have saved the entire school but feel good that we've kept the fire from spreading to the other wings," said Shane Grow, Pocatello Fire Department assistant chief of operations.

Grow said that firefighters were extinguishing the remaining hot spots in the D Wing, where the flames gutted the school's cafeteria and gym.

But Grow said the rest of Highland is likely ready for students, teachers and administrators to return once inspections are done to make sure there are no underlying structural issues.

He said state fire marshals and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators are headed to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Grow said he does not know what caused the fire but it appears the blaze might have started in the school's cafeteria area.

The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. Friday during heavy snowfall.

The Pocatello Fire Department responded to the fire and quickly requested help from the Chubbuck Fire Department. Pocatello police and Bannock County Search and Rescue are also on the scene.

There were no injuries in the fire but the flames caused roof and wall collapses in the school's D Wing.

The public should stay away from the Highland High School area until the fire has been fully extinguished. The roads near Highland have been shut down because of the fire.

School District 25 has announced that all Friday classes at Highland have been canceled.

"More information will be released as the district receives updates from officials who are actively working on-site today and throughout the weekend," School District 25 stated in a Friday morning news release. "The district requests that staff, learners and community members please avoid being at or around the area until further notice."

