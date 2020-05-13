Fire near Ely burns 1,400 acres

ELY – A fire about 30 miles east of Ely was mapped at 1,400-plus acres on Tuesday.
The Taft Fire in north Spring Valley was reported at about 5 p.m. Sunday. The cause remains unknown, according to Eastern Nevada Interagency Fire.
Air attack, one Type 1 helicopter and four Single Engine Air Tankers arrived and were overhead. Firefighter and public safety is the top priority.
Smoke may occasionally be visible to residents of Ely and communities west of the fire and Pleasant Valley to the east.
