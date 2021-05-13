First Denver flight lands in Twin Falls

People are ready to visit family members as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to lift, Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said. Residents can fly to more than 200 cities out of Denver.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson said it is important to acknowledge the economic impact this flight brings to the community.

Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shawn Barigar looks forward to the future of the Magic Valley airport.

“The success of this service depends on each one of us,” Barigar said. “As we make our travel plans, make those plans leaving from Twin Falls and returning here.”

SkyWest and United officials are happy with the start-up of the service, he said. Although some seats were empty on both arriving and departing flights today, there is a large marketing plan underway targeting Magic Valley and Denver residents.

United Airlines official Mike S’Dao said if passengers took one of the empty seats today, they could be around the world by this evening.

“If anybody wants to go for Mai Tai’s in Honolulu tonight,” S’Dao said, “I think we still got time.”