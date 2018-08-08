Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CARSON CITY – Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed an executive order lowering flags in honor of former Nevada governor and U.S. senator Paul Laxalt, who died Monday at a health care facility in Virginia at age 96.

“Senator Laxalt was a friend and a mentor,” Sandoval said Wednesday. “He was also a champion for our great state and our nation. Senator Laxalt’s love for Nevada was apparent to everyone he met, and he set an example as a true statesman. It is most fitting to honor him by lowering the flags of our state and our nation. A consummate gentleman who will be remembered for generations to come, may Senator Laxalt Rest In Peace.”

Flags of the United States and the State of Nevada shall be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state public buildings and grounds from sunrise Aug. 9 to sunset Aug. 11.

Funeral and memorial service arrangements are pending.

