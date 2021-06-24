 Skip to main content
Former councilman dies in Fallon
John Tewell

Mayor Ken Tedford, right, recognized John Tewell at the former councilman's 90th birthday in 2018.

 LAHONTAN VALLEY NEWS

FALLON — John Tewell, who served on the city councils of two Nevada cities, died Sunday at his home.

He was 92.

Tewell, who was born on Sept. 28, 1928, in Elko, was honored by the city of Fallon on his 90th birthday in 2018. A graduate of Elko High School, Tewell worked for the Elko Daily Free Press for 30 years and served on the city council for eight years. Tewell also sold insurance for Farm Bureau Insurance.

Tewell and his wife Faye, who were married for more than 67 years, moved to Fallon in 1990. In June 1993, he successfully ran for Fallon City Council. He was also employed part-time by the Churchill County School District.

Tewell served as a Fallon councilman for 16 years. The Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department recognized Tewell by making him an honorary member for the years he spent on the fire board.

“As a member of the board, I wasn’t an active fireman, but I always enjoyed getting first-hand information, especially after a fire,” he told the LVN in 2018.

In his later years, he was an ambassador for the Fallon Chamber of Commerce and rarely missed a ribbon cutting.

The Tewells, along with their daughter Dotty Krake, also lit Fallon’s downtown 2020 Christmas tree. He said at the time the ceremony was checking off another item on his bucket list.

Tewell said the Fallon community has been very good to both Faye and him since they moved here.

Arrangements are under the guidance of The Gardens Funeral Home. A service is being planned for July.

