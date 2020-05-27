Former marijuana executive alleges manager pressured him into illegal contribution to Sisolak

As governor, Sisolak’s office has taken the lead in shaping a new regulatory structure for the marijuana industry — the Cannabis Control Board — and taken steps that have had a major effect on marijuana businesses such as freezing license transfers last year to allow for more scrutiny. His gubernatorial opponent, Republican Adam Laxalt, had opposed recreational marijuana legalization when it was on the ballot in 2016.

The story notes that Sisolak declared “MedMen Day” in October 2018, a few weeks before he was elected governor. The company’s website indicates it has three dispensaries in the Las Vegas area.

A Sisolak spokeswoman did not return requests for comment from The Nevada Independent on whether he was aware someone was allegedly pressured to make the contribution, and what actions he might take regarding the donation in question.

Sisolak instituted his own crackdown on the industry last year, after an indictment alleged there was an illegal campaign contribution to Laxalt as part of an apparent scheme funded by a Russian businessman to manipulate marijuana licensing rules. In response, Sisolak called for the creation of a multi-agency task force to “root out potential corruption or criminal influences.”

Laxalt said he returned the donation that came into question in the indictment.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2