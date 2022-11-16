 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Four die in fiery crash near Goldfield

  • 0
Nevada State Police

ELKO – An early morning collision Saturday left four people dead and five injured.

Nevada State Police were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 95 one mile south of Goldfield shortly before 6 a.m. Nov. 12.

Preliminary investigation determined that a silver-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling south and a white Ram pickup truck was traveling north when, for unknown reasons, the driver of the white Ram crossed over the centerline into the southbound travel lane directly into the path of the silver-colored Ram.

The driver of the silver-colored Ram veered right toward the right lane to avoid a collision. The front of the white Ram stuck the front of the silver-colored Ram, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to rest on the paved shoulder. The white Ram pickup subsequently caught fire.

All occupants in the white Ram pickup were pronounced dead on the scene. They were Mariella Hardin, 53, of Las Vegas; Genelle Guillmo Ramerine, 38; and two female juveniles.

People are also reading…

The five occupants of the silver-colored Ram had varying degrees of injury and were transported for medical treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Northern Command East’s 29th fatal crash for 2022 resulting in 38 fatalities.

--

(This article has been corrected from an earlier version that listed the wrong location of the crash.)

Authorities say 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle that veered into the wrong side of the road Wednesday morning, and five were critically injured. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says another four recruits have moderate injuries and 16 have minor injuries. The crash occurred around dawn in suburban Whittier. The sheriff says the victims were members of an academy class that includes recruits for the Sheriff's Department and local police departments. The driver has only been identified as 22-year-old man. The sheriff says a field sobriety test on the driver was negative.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News