Four die in fiery crash near Goldfield

ELKO – An early morning collision Saturday left four people dead and five injured.

Nevada State Police were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 95 one mile south of Goldfield shortly before 6 a.m. Nov. 12.

Preliminary investigation determined that a silver-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling south and a white Ram pickup truck was traveling north when, for unknown reasons, the driver of the white Ram crossed over the centerline into the southbound travel lane directly into the path of the silver-colored Ram.

The driver of the silver-colored Ram veered right toward the right lane to avoid a collision. The front of the white Ram stuck the front of the silver-colored Ram, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to rest on the paved shoulder. The white Ram pickup subsequently caught fire.

All occupants in the white Ram pickup were pronounced dead on the scene. They were Mariella Hardin, 53, of Las Vegas; Genelle Guillmo Ramerine, 38; and two female juveniles.

The five occupants of the silver-colored Ram had varying degrees of injury and were transported for medical treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Northern Command East’s 29th fatal crash for 2022 resulting in 38 fatalities.

(This article has been corrected from an earlier version that listed the wrong location of the crash.)