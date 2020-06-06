Game wardens rescue two from drowning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Right place, right time.

Nevada Game Wardens Casey Humphries and Victor Jordan were training other wardens in personal watercraft operations near the swim area at Boulder Beach on Lake Mead Friday when they noticed a man and woman struggling to stay afloat.

The two wardens quickly responded and were able to pull both adults from the water and bring them to shore where they were attended to by medical personnel from the National Park Service (NPS).

“They were very lucky,” said Jordan. “What are the odds that a near drowning would happen that close to where we were practicing rescue techniques? If we had not been there that could have easily ended tragically.”

While the two were technically still in the designated swimming area of Boulder Beach, they were quite a way offshore with no life jackets and only pool toys for floatation. When the wind picked up, the two were unable to hold on to the pool toys and almost immediately began to struggle to swim back to shore.

“You would be surprised how far people drift on the lake with nothing more than a tiny inflatable mat designed for a pool,” said Humphries. “People drown every year because they trusted a pool toy to keep them safe.”