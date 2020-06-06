Game wardens rescue two from drowning

Right place, right time.
Nevada Game Wardens Casey Humphries and Victor Jordan were training other wardens in personal watercraft operations near the swim area at Boulder Beach on Lake Mead Friday when they noticed a man and woman struggling to stay afloat.
The two wardens quickly responded and were able to pull both adults from the water and bring them to shore where they were attended to by medical personnel from the National Park Service (NPS).
“They were very lucky,” said Jordan. “What are the odds that a near drowning would happen that close to where we were practicing rescue techniques? If we had not been there that could have easily ended tragically.”
While the two were technically still in the designated swimming area of Boulder Beach, they were quite a way offshore with no life jackets and only pool toys for floatation. When the wind picked up, the two were unable to hold on to the pool toys and almost immediately began to struggle to swim back to shore.
“You would be surprised how far people drift on the lake with nothing more than a tiny inflatable mat designed for a pool,” said Humphries. “People drown every year because they trusted a pool toy to keep them safe.”
Humphries explains that what happened to these two happens quite often on Lakes Mead and Mohave. “When that wind picks up people often find themselves separated from their pool toy and having to fight the wind to get back to shore. It really is a recipe for disaster.”
The Nevada Department of Wildlife recommends that swimmers utilize a life jacket anytime you are venturing into open water.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!