Gay marriage, voting rights ballot questions pass in Nevada

Although the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned state same-sex marriage bans, before Election Day the provisions remained in the constitutions of 30 states. By approving the initiative, voters made Nevada the nation’s first state to overturn a ban.

Nevada voters also decided to put into the state constitution a Voters’ Bill of Rights that state lawmakers passed in 2003, guaranteeing 11 voting rights and privileges.

By approving Question 4, voters did not change Nevada law, but the process of amending the constitution makes it less likely that the measure will be overturned. The state constitution will now guarantee voters can have their ballots recorded accurately and can cast votes without intimidation or coercion, among other rights.

At the polling places in Reno and Carson City, some voters expressed frustration because the ballot questions addressed issues that were already state law — although not in the constitution.

By approving Question 6, voters reaffirmed the Legislature’s push to require the use of renewable sources to generate electricity. Its passage adds a mandate to the state constitution that utilities must generate at least 50% of their power from renewable sources, including solar, wind and geothermal.