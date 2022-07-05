 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl hit, killed by vehicle at Utah 4th of July parade

Macie Hill

Macie Hill, 8, died after being struck by a vehicle at a July 4 parade in Kaysville, Utah.

KAYSVILLE — An 8-year-old girl participating in the Kaysville Independence Day parade was hit by a vehicle, bringing the parade to an end, authorities said.

Macie Hill, of Layton, was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the accident occurred at 175 S. Main in Kaysville. Friends and extended family later reported the girl had died from her injuries at the hospital, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with funeral expenses and coping costs.

"Macie Hill, the brightest little light, was tragically taken from us in a devastating accident during the Kaysville Parade on the 4th of July. Macie was the youngest in her family and a princess to her three older brothers and her parents. Macie was full of life and showed joy and love to everyone," the page states.

Family said Macie "passed away doing what she loved, being with her team."

Main Street in Kaysville remained closed for several hours while police investigated what happened. They said it was initially unclear whether Macie fell off the float and was hit, or if she was walking alongside it when she was hit.

"This is a tragic event and our hearts go out to the child's family," police said.

Hundreds of parade-goers were confused as the line of patriotic floats came to a halt only 15 to 20 minutes after it started sometime after 10 a.m. Even third-party event staff wasn't sure what was happening. Word later came that there had been an accident along the parade route and the parade was canceled.

Macie was part of the Patriot Cheer All Stars cheerleading team in West Kaysville. Some of the participants had been riding on a flat-bed trailer pulled by a yellow Hummer, while others were following behind and dancing alongside the vehicle as it slowly traveled the parade route north along Main Street in Kaysville.

Soon after the accident, the Kaysville Fire Department asked attendees to leave the area calmly, and noted there was no public safety threat. Multiple people at the parade noted on social media the parade stopped short of its finish line, in front of a fire station along the route.

"No parents should have to bury their little princess," the GoFundMe page organizer wrote. "Thank you for your thoughts, your prayers, your compassion, and your continued love and support for this family during this tender time and in the challenging days ahead."

It was the second parade in Davis County to be canceled with little to no notice on Monday. Centerville officials canceled its parade earlier in the day, after police and fire resources were being used to manage a wildfire still burning in the foothills that started overnight.

