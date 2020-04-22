Goodman: Open businesses, use Las Vegas as 'control group' for coronavirus

In a freewheeling CNN interview that contradicted messages from state public health officials, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she offered to let the City of Las Vegas be used as a “control group” to determine whether social distancing procedures were effective.
Goodman’s comments came despite repeated warnings from federal, state and county health officials that opening businesses too quickly or removing social distancing measures all at once could lead to a far greater number of deaths from coronavirus and place burdens on the medical system.
Goodman called the 150 deaths in Clark County a “tragic loss,” but she said, when balancing that against the fact that the county’s population is about 2.3 million, it was time to open up the economy and lift orders requiring businesses to close.
When CNN host Anderson Cooper suggested to Goodman, with a follow-up question, that social distancing likely played a role in lowering the total number of deaths, she responded: “How do you know until we have a control group? We offered to be a control group.”
She said that her offer was turned down, and that she was told by the city’s statistician that she could not do that because workers in the city come from across Southern Nevada.
“I said ‘Oh that’s too bad,” Goodman said. “Because I know when you have a disease, you have a placebo [group] — that gets the water and the sugar — and then you get those who actually get the shot. We would love to be the placebo side so you have something to measure against.”
Goodman’s jurisdiction does not include the Las Vegas Strip, one of many swaths of the city legally a part of unincorporated Clark County and therefore governed by the Clark County Commission. Goodman, who is 81, has served as mayor since 2011. Goodman’s comments on Wednesday mirror similar comments she has made since the business closures started.
Goodman also said Cooper was “being an alarmist” when he suggested that Las Vegas casinos could be a “petri dish” should they reopen amid the pandemic. When asked how gaming floors should go about enforcing social distancing requirements, Goodman said she believed that there should be social distancing but “that’s up to them to figure out.”
“I don’t own a casino, I don’t know anything about building a casino,” Goodman said.
Goodman went on to explain that because she is not a “private owner” of a hotel or casino, it should be left to the “competition” and private industry to devise specific guidelines structured around reopening.
“We’re in a crisis, health-wise, and so for a restaurant to be open or for a small boutique to be open, they better figure it out,” Goodman said. “That’s their job, that’s not the mayor’s job.”
