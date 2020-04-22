Goodman: Open businesses, use Las Vegas as 'control group' for coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a freewheeling CNN interview that contradicted messages from state public health officials, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she offered to let the City of Las Vegas be used as a “control group” to determine whether social distancing procedures were effective.

Goodman’s comments came despite repeated warnings from federal, state and county health officials that opening businesses too quickly or removing social distancing measures all at once could lead to a far greater number of deaths from coronavirus and place burdens on the medical system.

Goodman called the 150 deaths in Clark County a “tragic loss,” but she said, when balancing that against the fact that the county’s population is about 2.3 million, it was time to open up the economy and lift orders requiring businesses to close.

When CNN host Anderson Cooper suggested to Goodman, with a follow-up question, that social distancing likely played a role in lowering the total number of deaths, she responded: “How do you know until we have a control group? We offered to be a control group.”

She said that her offer was turned down, and that she was told by the city’s statistician that she could not do that because workers in the city come from across Southern Nevada.