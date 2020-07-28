Gov. Sisolak issues directive on safe reopening of schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY – Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive Tuesday “to further support a safe, efficient, and equitable return to school buildings for the 2020-21 school year.”

In response to recommendations from the Medical Advisory Team, Directive 028 shifts the minimum physical distancing requirements from six to three feet for pre-K, kindergarten, and middle school students in accordance with the recommendations by the American Association of Pediatrics. The physical distancing minimum for staff and high school students remains unchanged at six feet.

In addition, the directive sets in place a process to allow variances from certain health and safety protocols in areas where community COVID-19 transmission rates are sufficiently low, and it is determined the variance will not endanger students or staff. This shifts from a “one size fits all” approach to school reopening in recognition of the different circumstances affecting communities across Nevada.

Variance requests are subject to review by the Nevada Department of Education and approval by the State Chief Medical Officer.