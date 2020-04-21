Governor: No reopening date

People considered higher risk for complications, like those with underlying health conditions or older adults, would still need to shelter in place. Other people would need to avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 to maintain social distance and a travel advisory encouraging people to minimize nonessential travel would remain.

People would still be asked to use face coverings in public, and bars would remain closed. Sisolak said members of his team are still working to determine if restaurants, churches and gyms would be able to open and whether sporting events and elective surgeries can take place again.

Sisolak said even if his team decides there’s a way for places like restaurants and gyms to reopen while maintaining social distancing, those business owners might decide it’s not worth it financially to operate with a fraction of their normal customers.

He didn’t address when the state’s famous casinos would reopen, though he said the state gaming control board would need to approve plans for reopening any properties. The governor also said his office is still working to hammer out details for what the next stages of reopening would look like.