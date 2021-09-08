4-story apartment complex planned off Idaho Street

ELKO – The owner of the Best Western Inn on Idaho Street is planning to build a four-story, 32-unit apartment complex on a portion of its property fronting Manzanita Drive.

The project is situated on a dirt lot near other commercial properties including a Wendy’s restaurant, a car repair shop and a radio station office.

It is within Elko’s Redevelopment Area and meets several of the city’s plans and goals, including “expansion and improvement of housing for low and moderate income persons and strengthening of the economic base of the Redevelopment Area by stimulating new investment,” city staff reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Owner Dharni Hotels LLC will need to add a sidewalk along Manzanita for pedestrian access as a condition of approval.

Houses and other rental units are nearby, but City Planner Cathy Laughlin said the project is not next to a residential zone so there is no requirement to build a screen wall.

Planning Commissioner Mercedes Mendive questioned whether this would be a gated community, considering it is in a part of town “where there’s a lot of maybe unfortunate activity taking place.”