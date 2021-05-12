Amodei on Liz Cheney: ‘You can't run a railroad where the person driving a locomotive hates the president of the railroad.’

Cheney’s persistence in asserting that Trump has no place at the head of the Republican Party cost her the confidence of her House Republicans colleagues, including Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who has said he wants to turn the page and work toward winning back the majority—with Trump’s help.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amodei said Wednesday that he pledged to vote for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to take over as House Republican conference chair, waving off criticism that her voting record is not conservative enough.

Amodei argued that it is not unusual for Republicans from upstate New York to be to the left of the party’s right-wing.

“If you’re going to carry the Republican banner up there, those voting records tend to kind of be a little bit left of far right,” Amodei said of Stefanik, who opposed Trump’s 2017 tax cut.

“So for me, listen, quite frankly, I have no problem with giving her a chance,” Amodei continued. “I think she has a good strong concept of team and will act accordingly.”

The Nevada Republican added that Stefanik had called him to ask for his vote, and he obliged.

Stefanik first rose to prominence within the party as a staunch and vocal defender of Trump during his first impeachment.