Amodei votes 'no' on impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., released the following statement Wednesday after voting against the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump:

So here we are.

A deeply divided nation. A nation that didn’t become deeply divided in the last days, months, or even years. Clearly, we are in the midst of a culture of political absolutism. Many Americans, of all political persuasions, want nothing to do with the concept that people of good will … can differ.

There is plenty of blame to go around. Blame for last week, blame for last year, blame for the past five years.

Joe Biden will be inaugurated next Wednesday. There is much facing the federal government right now. Vaccinations, and our economy, for sure. But first – the House agenda will deal with settling political scores and the politics of revenge. And it’s being done with unprecedented haste.

Why is haste an issue? Because exactly who did what at the Capitol last Wednesday is an investigation that is just beginning. We know what the President did and did not say at the rally. And we sadly know what transpired shortly thereafter.