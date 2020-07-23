Another Walmart fined for COVID-19 violation

LAS VEGAS – Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations has fined two more businesses for noncompliance with coronavirus directives, including a Walmart in Las Vegas.
The Walmart at 4505 W. Charleston Blvd. was assessed a $12,145 penalty for failing to comply with one or more directives.
Plant World, also on Charleston Boulevard, was fined $4,858.
Last week, Nevada OSHA reported it fined an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Dayton and The Dillinger pub in Boulder City. A week earlier, penalties were assessed against two Walmarts and a Home Depot in Carson City, a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Las Vegas, a Winco in Reno, Grocery Geeks in Dayton and RAC Guns & Ammo in Reno.
So far, Division of Industrial Relations officials have visited 3,508 businesses in Nevada. The compliance rate for all business sectors statewide at time of initial observation has increased to 87 percent, with an 88 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada, and 85 percent in the south.
“Follow up visits have been conducted at 310 businesses where Nevada OSHA officials found that 93 percent of those locations are now in compliance. Eleven businesses have been issued citations,” the agency stated Thursday. “Follow up visits this week will focus on pools, casinos, strip malls and large shopping malls, pharmacies and other establishments that have been the subject of multiple complaints filed by employees.”
Information about general and industry-specific guidance can be found on the Nevada Health Response website, https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/ and the Division of Industrial Relations website, http://dir.nv.gov/.
The Division’s Safety Consultation and Training Section also offers free consultations to businesses to help them understand and implement the requirements in order to comply with the health and safety guidance and directives for all businesses, and specific requirements for each industry. SCATS can be reached by calling 1-877-4SAFENV.
Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.
