Another Walmart fined for COVID-19 violation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS – Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations has fined two more businesses for noncompliance with coronavirus directives, including a Walmart in Las Vegas.

The Walmart at 4505 W. Charleston Blvd. was assessed a $12,145 penalty for failing to comply with one or more directives.

Plant World, also on Charleston Boulevard, was fined $4,858.

Last week, Nevada OSHA reported it fined an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Dayton and The Dillinger pub in Boulder City. A week earlier, penalties were assessed against two Walmarts and a Home Depot in Carson City, a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Las Vegas, a Winco in Reno, Grocery Geeks in Dayton and RAC Guns & Ammo in Reno.

So far, Division of Industrial Relations officials have visited 3,508 businesses in Nevada. The compliance rate for all business sectors statewide at time of initial observation has increased to 87 percent, with an 88 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada, and 85 percent in the south.