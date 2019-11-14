As Census deadline looms early next year, state committee hires a director

Seven months after Nevada’s Complete Count Committee was announced and four months before Nevadans will be asked to participate in the 2020 census, the state has a director for Census outreach — Kerry Durmick.

Durmick, who worked for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and has worked as a deputy organizing director and lead researcher for the Nevada Democratic Party, was introduced Tuesday during the monthly Complete Count Committee meeting. Gov. Steve Sisolak established the committee in April by an executive order to oversee all outreach and coordination between public and private sector organizations to encourage participation in the 2020 Census.

“I’d like to thank these 10 Nevadans who made the commitment to ensuring that every resident of our state is counted in the 2020 Census,” Sisolak said when announcing the group. “At stake this census are hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and fair and equitable representation in Congress and the state legislature for the next decade.”

Officials with the offices of the governor and lieutenant governor, as well as several members of the committee and Durmick herself, did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Nevada Independent on Tuesday afternoon about the announcement, including whether census outreach efforts and spending are on pace as the count draws near.

