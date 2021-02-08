As Sisolak administration abandons move to upend legal system for water rights cases, Supreme Court may study new specialty court

“If your goal is to try to improve the adjudication of water matters,” Hardesty recalls saying, “it would seem to me to make more sense to go down a path that produces a result that is a lot quicker than amending the Constitution and doing it in a way that, frankly, would be disruptive to the voters’ approval of the constitutional amendment that created the Court of Appeals.”

The Court of Appeals is a three-judge body that was approved by voters in 2014, making it a new institution in the Nevada judiciary. The appellate court is assigned appeals by the Supreme Court according to the Nevada Rules of Appellate Procedure 17. Court rules reserve administrative agency cases involving water, public utilities and taxation for the Supreme Court.

Hardesty said “having the Court of Appeals work on water law cases would be inconsistent with the goals and objectives of the creation of the Court of Appeals in the first place.” He said that it was meant as an “error-correction court” that resolves cases that are largely not precedential.

But if not the Court of Appeals, then who? Hardesty is looking at the concept of water courts, developed in other states, most notably Colorado, and other alternatives to the current system.

Water courts, like other speciality courts, could be created by the Supreme Court, he said.